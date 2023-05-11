Assam CM Security Breach: Transfer Order Of Top Cops Revoked

The transfer order of top police officers in charge of the security of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that was passed for alleged negligence in duty has been revoked on Wednesday night.
The punitive transfer order was passed after a security breach took place during the signing ceremony of the state government’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) with private companies at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati on Tuesday. Due to the security breach, several people were approaching the chief minister.
The three police officers alleged of negligence in duty are- Utpal Bayan, Suman Chakraborty and Gunendra Deka.
As per the order passed earlier, the officers were transferred to the following posts:
Shri Utpal Bayan, APS (DR-2002) Superintendent of Police (Security-I) to Chief Minister, Assam, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Special Branch (Security), Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Mantu Thakuria, APS transferred.
Shri Suman Chakraborty, APS (DR-2004), Superintendent of Police (Security-III) to Chief Minister, Assam, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AP), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Jayanta Sarathi Borah, APS transferred.
Shri Gunendra Deka, APS (DR-2004), Superintendent of Police (Security-II) to Chief Minister, Assam, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Commandant, 11th APBn., Dergaon with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Tabu Ram Pegu, APS transferred.
However, this transfer order has been revoked a day after it was passed by the Home (A) Department on order by the Governor of Assam, sources informed.