Assam CM Sees Off Former Guv Jagdish Mukhi

Prof Jagdish Mukhi served as the Governor of Assam from 2017 to 2023 and as Governor of Nagaland (Additional Charge) from 2021 to 2023.

On February 12, the leader of the opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria was appointed as the new Governor of Assam.

Gulab Chand Kataria is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician. He served as the home minister of Rajasthan from 2014 to 2018. A senior BJP leader, he is also a part of the party's central working committee.

Kataria will take over from the present Assam Governor amidst changes in the post for several states.