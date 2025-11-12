Assam CM Distributes Cheques to 17,680 SHG Members Under Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday handed over cheques to 17,680 women belonging to Self-Help Groups from Dispur, Guwahati Central, and New Guwahati under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan. The programme was held at the Veterinary College playground in Guwahati’s Khanapara.

Along with this, the Chief Minister also launched financial aid for Scheduled Caste women under the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jati Abhyuday Yojana. Each group will receive Rs 50,000 to support small businesses and skill-based activities. Around 12,000 families and SHGs across the state will benefit from the scheme.

Speaking at the event, CM Sarma said that Assam has made big progress in women’s empowerment. He mentioned that the government has been running several schemes like Orunodoi, Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, and Nijut Moina, while also taking strong action against child marriage and crimes against women.

He said the government is also moving ahead with a law to ban polygamy in the state. “When women are empowered, society changes for the better,” CM Sarma said, adding that his government’s focus is to ensure dignity and opportunity for every woman.

The Chief Minister said that apart from big infrastructure projects like bridges and flyovers, welfare schemes have also changed the lives of poor families. He highlighted the Orunodoi scheme, saying it has brought financial relief to nearly 40 lakh women across the state.

Talking about the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, CM Sarma said the aim is to help SHG women become “Lakhpati Baideos”, independent and self-reliant. He shared the story of Pushpa Das from Chandrapur, who turned her small tea stall into a restaurant through hard work and support from the scheme.

He said women who make good use of the Rs 10,000 seed money will later get Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 in the next phases.

CM Sarma also urged women to keep their families small, saying that having not more than three children will help provide them with better care and education.

He further asked the Guwahati Municipal Corporation to give priority to women Self-Help Groups while issuing trade licenses in the city. The Chief Minister said that though several lakh women live in Guwahati, not many have yet been covered under the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, and the GMC should work to include more women under the scheme.

