CM Should be Dubbed 'Jatiya Mahanayak', If Accusations Made By Gohain Are True: Pijush

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Pijush Hazarika said, "Like Rajen Gohain claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is responsible for the delimitation process, which we all know is not true, the entire delimitation process was conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Only Mr. Gohain knows under what conditions he blamed the chief minister for this. But, if his charges are genuine, I believe Assam's chief minister should have been given the title of 'Jatiya Mahanayak' of Assam for this."