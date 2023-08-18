Has Rajen Gohain Lost Confidence in CM Sarma’s Leadership? Explained

Despite being a very obedient member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for more than 25 years, it is believed the senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain has somehow lost confidence in the leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state.
This comes after the chairman of the Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited on Friday has resigned from his post owing to his dissatisfaction over the recent delimitation process.
Gohain in his letter clearly claimed that the delimitation process has rendered the 10-Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency un winnable for BJP candidate in the future also putting the people of Nagaon under threat because of the demographic change.
Not only this, despite having numerous rounds of discussion on the issue with the chief minister, his concerns for 10-Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency remain unheard. The senior BJP leader also had a meeting with the top brass of the BJP in the central, where he had previously appraised about his concerns, later; he was directed to give his recommendations in writing, accordingly, he did it the very next day, yet, it did not bring any positive outcome.
“I feel betrayed and almost disrespected that a senior member like myself was not heard by its own party leaders of a genuine concern for the party’s own benefit,” Gohain said in his letter to the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
It is noteworthy to mention that Gohain has served the saffron party for more than 25 years and he had also represented the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency as Member of Parliament (MP) for 4 CONSECUTIVE TERMS which is a span of 20 years.
Thus, his experience on the matter should have been counted; moreover, his concerns for the identity of my people should be respected, isn’t it?
But, that didn’t happen!
Highlighting his distress further Gohain in his letter wrote, “The people of Nagaon are distressed and disappointed by this decision and I am afraid we cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in this circumstances it would not be right for me to remain in office. I want to take this opportunity to thank my party and our excellent party workers for giving me the chance to work for the people of this great country and I really believe that our party workers are the backbone of our party who deserve better than this.”