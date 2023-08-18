Has Rajen Gohain Lost Confidence in CM Sarma’s Leadership? Explained

Highlighting his distress further Gohain in his letter wrote, “The people of Nagaon are distressed and disappointed by this decision and I am afraid we cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in this circumstances it would not be right for me to remain in office. I want to take this opportunity to thank my party and our excellent party workers for giving me the chance to work for the people of this great country and I really believe that our party workers are the backbone of our party who deserve better than this.”