CM to Confer ‘Literary Award and Pension 2023’ to 23 Noted Litterateurs of Assam

On the occasion of the 92nd birth anniversary of distinguished Writer and Journalist late Homen Borgohain, the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma will confer the Literary Award and Pension 2023 to 23 noted litterateurs of Assam on Thursday.
The event will be held at the Media Hall of the office of the Chief Minister of Assam at around 11 am.
The lists of applicants shortlisted for the Literary Award are as follows-
1. Sitaram Basumatary, Sahitya Academy Award Winner from Baksa
2. Jaya Deb, Senior Bengali Author from Cachar district
3. Champa Lal Sinha, Senior Bishnupriya-Author from Cachar district
4. Bagen Gogoi, Author and History writer from Dhemaji
5. Anupama Naiding, Senior Author, Dimasa Language from Dima Hasao
6. Dr. Paritosh Chakkravorty, Author, Researcher from Goalpara
7. Dr. Malina Rabha, Author, Researcher from Goalpara
8. Jhoola Sharma, Author of Mythology from Golaghat
9. Cheniram Gogoi, Noted poet from Golaghat
10. Dr. Malini, Author of Mythology and Ramayani, Sahitya from Jorhat
11. Dr. Akon Chandra Saikia, Senior Writer from Jorhat
12. Binanda Sarmah Puzari, Senior Author from Jorhat
13. Railakshmi Khound, Senior Writer from Kamrup Metro
14. Anil Kumar Boruah, Veteran Writer and Translator from Kamrup Metro
15. Dr. Nandita Devi, Prakashan Parishad Sahitya Bota winner from Kamrup Metro
16. Jayanta Madhab Bora, Sahitya Akademi Award winner
17. Renuka Biswas, Noted Bengali writer from Kamrup Metro
18. Pratima Nandi Narzaree, Sahitya Akademi Award winner from Kokrajhar
19. Bijoy Rabi Das, Noted poet from Tea Garden community from Sivasagar
20. Dilip Kumar Barah, Childen Literator from Sonitpur
21. Gyan Bahadur Kshetri, Nepali writer, Noted author from Sonitpur
22. Sumitra Goswami, Senior Poet from Kamrup Metro
23. Mohan Sonowal, writer and educationist from Dibrugarh