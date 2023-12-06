Assam

CM to Confer ‘Literary Award and Pension 2023’ to 23 Noted Litterateurs of Assam

The event will be held at the Media Hall of the office of the Chief Minister of Assam at around 11 am.
Pratidin Time

On the occasion of the 92nd birth anniversary of distinguished Writer and Journalist late Homen Borgohain, the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma will confer the Literary Award and Pension 2023 to 23 noted litterateurs of Assam on Thursday.

The event will be held at the Media Hall of the office of the Chief Minister of Assam at around 11 am.

The lists of applicants shortlisted for the Literary Award are as follows- 

1.     Sitaram Basumatary, Sahitya Academy Award Winner from Baksa

2.     Jaya Deb, Senior Bengali Author from Cachar district

3.     Champa Lal Sinha, Senior Bishnupriya-Author from Cachar district

4.     Bagen Gogoi, Author and History writer from Dhemaji

5.     Anupama Naiding, Senior Author, Dimasa Language from Dima Hasao

6.     Dr. Paritosh Chakkravorty, Author, Researcher from Goalpara

7.     Dr. Malina Rabha, Author, Researcher from Goalpara

8.     Jhoola Sharma, Author of Mythology from Golaghat

9.     Cheniram Gogoi, Noted poet from Golaghat

10. Dr. Malini, Author of Mythology and Ramayani, Sahitya from Jorhat

11. Dr. Akon Chandra Saikia, Senior Writer from Jorhat

12. Binanda Sarmah Puzari, Senior Author from Jorhat

13. Railakshmi Khound, Senior Writer from Kamrup Metro

14. Anil Kumar Boruah, Veteran Writer and Translator from Kamrup Metro

15. Dr. Nandita Devi, Prakashan Parishad Sahitya Bota winner from Kamrup Metro

16. Jayanta Madhab Bora, Sahitya Akademi Award winner

17. Renuka Biswas, Noted Bengali writer from Kamrup Metro

18. Pratima Nandi Narzaree, Sahitya Akademi Award winner from Kokrajhar

19. Bijoy Rabi Das, Noted poet from Tea Garden community from Sivasagar

20. Dilip Kumar Barah, Childen Literator from Sonitpur

21. Gyan Bahadur Kshetri, Nepali writer, Noted author from Sonitpur

22. Sumitra Goswami, Senior Poet from Kamrup Metro

23. Mohan Sonowal, writer and educationist from Dibrugarh

