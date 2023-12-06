Assam Reported Just Over 56,000 Criminal Cases In 2023: CM Sarma

However, crimes against children rose sharply in 2023, more than that recorded in any calendar year since 2020. CM Sarma informed that in 2020, 4,622 cases of crimes against children were reported, while the number went up to 5,282 in 2021. The year 2022 saw a decline with 4,084 such cases reported, but it went up again in 2023, with 6,171 cases of crimes against children reported so far this year.