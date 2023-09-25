CM Sarma to Inaugurate Assam Bhawan in Vellore on Sept 26

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the Assam Bhawan built in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore on September 26.
This was informed by cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass through a post on X. He wrote, “On September 26th, the HCM Dr. @himantabiswa will grace the official inauguration of the newly construction ‘Assam Bhawan’ in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, where I shall be honoured to be part of this momentous occasion.”
“In this regard, I've arrived in Chennai after paying tributes to Swahid Madan Barman and Swahid Rautaram Koch on their Smriti Divas at Patacharkuchi,” he added.
Earlier in April, CM Sarma laid the foundation stone for new Assam House at Dwarka in New Delhi.
While gracing the occasion, the chief minister had said that the existing Assam Bhawans in Kolkata and New Delhi will be renovated.
Meanwhile, Assam Bhawan will come up in another South Indian city i.e., in Karnataka's Bengaluru.