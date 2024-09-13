CM Vigilance Cell Official Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Woman On Bus

An official of the Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell faces serious allegations of molesting a woman on a running bus. The entire incident was reportedly captured on camera by other passengers on the bus.
The accused official, identified as Pranab Baishya was traveling on a bus from Rangia to Guwahati when he allegedly inappropriately touched a female passenger.
After the incident, the victim woman filed a complaint with Rangia police. As such, the police called in the accused Baishya for questioning. Meanwhile, the incident was reportedly captured on camera by other passengers on the bus.
The CM Vigilance Cell is expected to take action against the accused official at the earliest.
More details in connection with the matter are awaited.