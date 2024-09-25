CM Vigilance Questions Assam Congress Leader Over Ties with Mridupaban Nath

The investigation into the controversial case surrounding Dr. Mridupaban Nath’s disproportionate assets took a significant turn on Wednesday, with new developments raising further questions and concerns.
Congress spokesperson Bidisha Neog was summoned to appear before the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell today.
Reportedly, Neog had a prior relationship with Mridupaban Nath, which raises further questions regarding her involvement.
Investigators reportedly questioned Neog specifically about properties owned by Dr. Nath as they work to unravel the complexities of the case.
In a parallel development, another key figure, Dulal Bora, was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday morning. Bora’s arrest follows reports received by the CM Vigilance Cell regarding Dr. Nath's alleged investment in Bora's news portal.
Bora had been ordered to appear before the Vigilance Cell on September 23, a directive he failed to comply with. Instead, his manager, Gokul Barman, attended the summons, who was also called in for questioning by the vigilance cell.
Complicating matters further, Gokul Barman has alleged that a Right to Information (RTI) request was filed in his name without his consent. In a letter to the Chief Information Commissioner, Barman clarified that he had never submitted any RTI application.
However, he was recently informed that such a request had been made in his name, leading to inquiries from the CM Vigilance inspector. Shocked by this revelation, Barman has requested the deactivation of any RTI applications filed under his name and urged authorities to take prompt action.
As the investigation deepens, the scrutiny on Dr. Nath and his associates intensifies, raising serious concerns about accountability and integrity within Assam's public service framework.