Tinsukia Investigates ₹50 Lakh Land Scam Linked to Late Assamese Artist Rajib Sadiya

The District Administration of Tinsukia has initiated an investigation at the judicial level into a major land scam concerning the property of late Assamese artist Rajib Sadiya on Thursday.

Advertisment

Additional District Commissioner Jabed Arman has been assigned the responsibility for the inquiry. The District Commissioner and Police Superintendent have also met with 21 local organizations to discuss the matter, garnering support for action.

The fraudulent scheme revolves around a ₹50 lakh loan secured using Sadiya’s 1 Katha 7 Lecha of land as collateral. Broker Anand Rashi Wasiya, in collaboration with Punjab National Bank officer Amrit Jha, is accused of facilitating the loan through a business entity, M/s BS Traders. Investigations suggest that Wasiya exploited the identity of his employee, Brijesh Singh, using forged documents, including a fake PAN card and signatures, to obtain the loan. Alarmingly, the loan was sanctioned within just three days, raising concerns over banking oversight and possible administrative collusion.

In response to the fraudulent activities, the district administration has decided to write to bank authorities, urging that no harsh punishment be imposed on Rajib Sadiya's family under the guise of debt recovery. This decision has been positively received by both the Tinsukia District Commissioner and Police Superintendent.

Earlier, former ULFA general secretary Anup Chetia strongly condemned the fraudulent appropriation of Sadiya’s land. The situation has escalated further with Punjab National Bank issuing an auction notice for the property due to the non-repayment of the fraudulent loan, putting the future of Sadiya’s residence in jeopardy.

During a public meeting at Sadiya’s residence, of late, local residents and organizations, including community leaders Surendra Sadiya and Umananda Moran, vowed to take collective action against the scam. They also criticized the inaction of Tinsukia police and local authorities despite clear evidence of wrongdoing. Allegations have emerged suggesting that non-Assamese groups played a significant role in the conspiracy to take over the land.

The case has sparked widespread outrage in Tinsukia, with former ULFA members and local organizations pledging to fight against the alleged fraud. Calls for a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible are growing louder.

It may be mentioned that Rajib Sadiya, the renowned Assamese singer, tragically passed away on January 13 at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. His sudden collapse on stage during a performance in Phillobari, Tinsukia, on January 12 shocked the audience. Medical reports indicate that Sadiya suffered from dangerously low blood pressure and a cardiac ailment.

The public and local organizations are demanding justice for the late artist and his family, as this land scam continues to unravel in the region.

Also Read: Non-Assamese Groups Accused in Land Grab of Late Artist Rajib Sadiya