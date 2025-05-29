CM's SVC May Summon Congress's Ripun Bora Again, Confirms SP Rosie Kalita

Amid escalating political tension and widespread public interest surrounding the alleged Pakistan links case involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Superintendent of Police Rosie Kalita of the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) has spoken on the ongoing investigation into Assam Congress leader Ripun Bora. Kalita, who leads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case, stated that her team is “closely monitoring the situation” and has “questioned many individuals in connection with the matter.”

When pressed on whether Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi would be summoned in connection with the case, SP Rosie Kalita responded, “We are observing everything,” subtly hinting that no possibilities have been ruled out in this politically sensitive investigation.

Ripun Bora, who was interrogated for over four hours earlier today, refrained from sharing specifics. “I answered all the questions they asked me. They mainly questioned me about my press conference and my defence of MP Gaurav Gogoi, particularly regarding the allegations that he travelled to Pakistan illegally,” Bora told the media post-interrogation.

SP Rosie Kalita confirmed that Bora may be called again, stating, “We will summon him again in due course,” underscoring that the investigation is still in progress.

During his interaction with the press, Bora accused the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, of manipulating photographs as so-called "evidence" against Gaurav Gogoi and questioned the CM’s alleged contact with Pakistan “at a time when a war is ongoing.” He also raised concerns about BJP MLA Diganta Kalita’s role, noting that Kalita had shared a 15-day itinerary of Gogoi’s supposed Pakistan trip and speculated that Kalita might have accompanied Gogoi in 2013, when both were members of the Congress party.

Despite the political overtones, SP Rosie Kalita maintained a firm and professional stance, choosing not to be drawn into speculation. Her leadership in this high-profile case has placed her at the forefront of a developing political and investigative storm in Assam.

As the case unfolds, all eyes remain on SP Kalita and the Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell, whose next moves could have significant political ramifications.

