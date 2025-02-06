Coal Mining Crisis: Assam Govt Removes Top Mining Official

In a significant administrative shakeup following the recent coal mining incident in Umrangso, controversial IFS officer N. Ananda has been relieved of his duties as Director of Geology and Mining, Assam. Additionally, he has been removed from his position as Managing Director of the Assam Mining Development Corporation (AMDC).
The decision comes in the wake of mining-related incidents that have raised serious concerns over regulatory oversight and safety measures in the mining sector. The Umrangso incident, which attracted widespread attention, has cast a spotlight on the management practices within the state's mining operations.
Further updates on the restructuring and steps to enhance operational oversight in the mining sector are awaited as the investigation into the incident continues.
Also Read: Umrangso Tragedy: Does AMDC Have Any Environmental Clearance for Coal Mining?