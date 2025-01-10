Umrangso Tragedy: Does AMDC Have Any Environmental Clearance for Coal Mining?

At the time when a challan issued by AMDC (Assam Mineral Development Corporation) in the name of Kanika Hojai is being debated over the corporation’s role in illegal mining, another fact raises even more questions about its operations.

Notably Kanika Hojai is the wife of Debolal Gorlosa, the CEM of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and they and their close associates are alleged to be involved in illegal coal mining activites in Dima Hasao.

From a source Pratidin Time knew that AMDC has not obtained environmental clearance yet, from both SEIAA (State Environment Impact Assessment Authority) and SEAC (State Expert Appraisal Committee). This raises questions how can AMDC issue challans or transit pass to Kanika Hojai? Also, no information of environmental clearance for AMDC for coal mining could be gathered from the government website.

Transit Pass

The AMDC, a state-owned corporation, is mandated to obtain environmental and forest clearances from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) before commencing mining operations. These clearances are mandatory for any mining activity.

However, despite applications for mining operations at Koilajan, Bokajan in Karbi Anglong, and Garampani in Dima Hasao, the AMDC has not yet received the necessary clearances. While the Terms of Reference (TOR) was granted to AMDC on October 14, 2024, no environmental clearance has been issued so far.

If true, this will further intensify the concern of involvement of a government corporation in illegal mining activities.

Despite a ban on rat-hole mining by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2014, illegal coal extraction continues unabated in Assam’s Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, raising serious concerns over the government’s role and the involvement of the AMDC.

Coal and petroleum in India are primarily owned by the central government, but state governments can conduct mining operations on areas below 500 hectares (B1 category).

How has the AMDC been allowed to carry out such activities without scrutiny, and why the government appeared complacent in this matter?

Amid the deaths of miners at rat-hole sites, particularly in Umrangso, Dima Hasao, demands for accountability have intensified.

Local sources have pointed to the involvement of Debolal Gorlosa, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, and his wife, Kanika Hojai, in these illegal mining operations.

It is high time that these points are taken into consideration in the enquiry into the matter as announced by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.