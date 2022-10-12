Coal Syndicate Rampant In Assam, Affecting Tea Industry: Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal chief and MLA from Assam’s Sivasagar, Akhil Gogoi on Wednesday claimed that there were several syndicates functional in the state.

Addressing the media at a press conference, Gogoi made these allegations. He said that prices of coal were rising due to the rampant coal syndicates.

This has also adversely affected the tea industry in the state, claimed the Sivasagar MLA.

Additionally, Gogoi also provided arguments in support of his claim. He said that the coal syndicate has been running since September 13 this year in the Barak valley region of the state.

He said that a 12-wheeler coal-filled freight truck costs Rs 1 lakhs, while a 18-wheeler truck costs Rs 1 lakh 30 thousand.

The money goes into the pockets of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and their supporters, he further alleged.