College Student Allegedly Raped in Assam’s Lakhimpur

In a heinous incident, a college student was allegedly raped at a residence in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

According to sources, the victim was asked to come and meet at the residence of the accused from college in Bihpuria area of Lakhimpur.

The accused, identified as Moizul Islam, raped the student at the residence.

Later, she was rescued by her family members with the help of Bihpuria police.

Meanwhile, police arrested Moizul in connection to the crime.

Earlier last week, a girl was raped at a pharmacy in Hojai district. The police arrested the accused, identified as Afjalur Rahman.