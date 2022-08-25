Pijush Hazarika Calls Out Delhi CM Over Remarks On Closing Schools In Assam

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday called out Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Arvind Kejriwal for his education model.
Hazarika, who holds the portfolios of water resources and information and public relations among others, alleged that under Kejriwal’s governance overall performances have dipped in the national capital.
The Assam minister was replying to Kejriwal’s tweet, where he spoke on the issue of shutting down of several educational institutions in Assam over sub-par performance in the HSLC 2022 examinations.
Lending his thoughts on the matter, Delhi CM Kejriwal had tweeted in Hindi, “Shutting down schools is not the solution. We should work towards building more schools in the country. Instead of shutting them down, upgrade them in quality so that the quality of education imparted gets better.”
However, the Assam cabinet minister Hazarika blasted the AAP chief for his comments, stating that he had no right to talk on the educational upliftment as his “fake Delhi Model Schools have been busted from time to time”.
He further clarified that schools were not being shut in Assam, rather they were being amalgamated to improve the overall educational environment.
Hazarika tweeted, “Firstly, schools in Assam are not being closed,rather amalgamated to improve the overall educational environment! Secondly,respected CM @ArvindKejriwal ji have no rights to speak on educational upliftment as his fake ‘Delhi Model Schools’ have been busted from time to time.”
In a further tweet, Hazarika highlighted how the class 10 pass percentage had come down in the national capital from a high of 99.09 per cent in 2011, down to 81.27 per cent in 2022.
He also asked the Delhi CM to visit Assam and learn from the education system here to implement in Delhi.
“The AAP education model has demolished Delhi’s education system,bringing down Class X pass % from 99.09% in 2011 to 81.27% in 2022! The great model schools of Delhi stand poorly in all aspects as compared to Puducherry! Kejriwal ji should visit Assam rather to learn,” tweeted Hazarika.
It may be noted that the government in Assam announced that as many as 34 schools will be closed for recording zero per cent pass percentage in the HSLC Exams, results of which were declared earlier in June this year.
In light of all appearing students failing in these schools, state education minister Ranoj Pegu announced that these schools will be closed and the students will be given a chance to enroll in other schools, so as to not hamper their lives.
“The government cannot spend the public's money on schools with a zero-success record,” Pegu had stated.
The overall pass percentage recorded in Assam this year came up to 56.49 per cent, lowest since 2018.