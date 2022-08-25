Pijush Hazarika Calls Out Delhi CM Over Remarks On Closing Schools In Assam

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday called out Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Arvind Kejriwal for his education model.

Hazarika, who holds the portfolios of water resources and information and public relations among others, alleged that under Kejriwal’s governance overall performances have dipped in the national capital.

The Assam minister was replying to Kejriwal’s tweet, where he spoke on the issue of shutting down of several educational institutions in Assam over sub-par performance in the HSLC 2022 examinations.

Lending his thoughts on the matter, Delhi CM Kejriwal had tweeted in Hindi, “Shutting down schools is not the solution. We should work towards building more schools in the country. Instead of shutting them down, upgrade them in quality so that the quality of education imparted gets better.”