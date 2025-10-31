“Come, Just Sing Two Lines…”: Manas Robin Remembers Zubeen

On the day Roi Roi Binale — Zubeen Garg’s dream film — finally reached the big screen, his long-time friend and collaborator Manas Robin poured out his emotions in a soul-stirring Facebook post that left fans across Assam teary-eyed.

It wasn’t a formal message, nor a polished tribute — it read like a private conversation between two brothers, one gone too soon, and the other still refusing to let go.

“So, you finally came today, didn’t you? Should I start work on your song from today? It should play everywhere on your birthday, right? But tell me — who will sing it now?”

The words carried the weight of years of friendship and countless memories from recording studios, stages, and sleepless nights spent creating music that defined a generation. Manas went on to recall Zubeen’s circle of cherished female vocalists — from Zublee to Subasana, to Priyanka — names that resonate with anyone who grew up listening to the golden era of Assamese music.

“I can call them all… but whom do I call for the male voice? You said you wouldn’t come back. Still, please — just sing two lines. Without your voice, my creation feels incomplete.”

Then came the line that broke hearts across social media: “Sorry… woke up this morning and couldn’t stop crying. Go rest now. I’ll meet you this evening at PVR.”

While Roi Roi Binale played to packed houses and emotional crowds, Manas Robin’s words reminded everyone that Zubeen Garg wasn’t merely an artist — he was an emotion, a heartbeat that still echoes through Assam’s airwaves.

For those who loved him, he never really left. He just moved to another studio — somewhere beyond the clouds —where songs never end, and friends still wait for one more take.