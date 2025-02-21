Be cautious before commenting on Simanta Shekhar’s social media posts. Legal action will be taken against those who post offensive comments on his social media posts.
Today, through social media, BJP leader and Chairman of Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation informed about this matter. It is worth mentioning that on Thursday, Simanta Shekhar uploaded two pictures of himself at the Mahakumbh Mela on social media.
In the caption of the photos, he wrote, "Attended the Mahakumbh Mela of Punya Bhoomi Prayagraj and participated in a Maharudra Yagna with the blessings of Acharya Swami Sri Shankaracharya ji. I pray to God for world peace and happiness of every person."
As of the time of reporting, his post had received 323 reactions, 49 comments, and one share.
Among these 49 comments, several users were observed making offensive remarks targeting him. Similarly, he has faced trolling on his previous posts as well. While some have criticized him based on past incidents, others have used vulgar language and abuses against him.
In response to this, the social media team of Simanta Shekhar commented on his latest post, stating, "Taking actions legally for all derogatory comment makers by this week. Our legal team is taking screenshots and links for further action with a defamation lawsuit in Guwahati court very soon. This is for further information —- social media team simanta shekhar."
However, his decision to take legal action has also sparked further criticism from some users. Regardless, it remains to be seen whether Simanta Shekhar will indeed follow through with the legal proceedings.
Notably, a similar incident occurred recently when a person had to seek bail from court after reacting with a "Haha" emoji on an IAS officer’s post, and discussions about that incident continue in the state.
Comment at Your Own Risk! Simanta Shekhar Unleashes the "Sue" Button
