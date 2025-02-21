Maha Kumbh: CM Sarma, Family Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with his family, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Friday.

Expressing his gratitude, Sarma stated, "I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam along with my family. I bow down to the almighty for this sacred experience. So far, nearly 60 crore devotees have participated in the Maha Kumbh, making it a truly grand spiritual event. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for successfully organizing this massive gathering and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership this event has been made accessible to millions."

The Maha Kumbh has witnessed participation from several prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and various Union Ministers. Several BJP Chief Ministers, including Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, have also taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, regarded as one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, continues to draw millions of devotees from across the country and beyond.