Communal Harmony: Group Of Children From Different Religions Perform ‘Bhaona’ In Assam

The Bhaona was organized by by Pragati Moina Parijaat. Notably, a little Muslim girl Jinnat Afrin Khan earned heaps of praise from the people for her role in the Bhaona.

The children performed 'Lanka Dahan Ravan Badh' Bhaona at Bamgaon Namghar (a community prayer hall where the Hindus of Assam recite the name of God and it was a unique creation of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva) and hundreds of people witnessed the Bhaona.