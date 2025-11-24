“Communal Politics Is His Last Refuge”: Lurinjyoti Slams CM Sarma

All Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi expressed strong dissatisfaction over the ongoing investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg, alleging political interference and lack of transparency in the probe.

Reacting to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent statements, Gogoi accused the government of resorting to communal polarisation for political survival.

“The Chief Minister has made communal politics his last refuge. He has failed to fulfil a single promise,” Gogoi said.

Commenting on the post-demise situation, he added that the people of Assam would not allow divisive politics following Zubeen’s death. “In 2026, Zubeen’s ideology will defeat the BJP,” he said.

Gogoi further questioned the investigation, alleging selective protection of influential individuals. “After submitting the chargesheet, the CM said people themselves would come out to fight for justice.

This shows he doesn’t trust the investigation process,” he stated, accusing the government of trying to shield some and frame others.

He questioned why businessman Tarsem Mittal, reportedly linked to financial transactions, has not faced investigation.

He also raised concerns about the role of Abhimanyu Talukdar and alleged that the CM’s personal connections are influencing the probe.

Demanding a CBI investigation, Gogoi asked what forces were trying to protect powerful circles despite public demand.

Turning to AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, the AJP leader said Ajmal and BJP were politically aligned. “Ajmal is BJP’s B-team. Everyone knows their game. If he wants to do business, let him do business, but he should quit politics,” Gogoi said.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi made the remarks while attending a public meeting in Doboka.

