“Investigation Into Zubeen Garg’s Death Is Flawed,” Says Lurinjyoti

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the investigation into the death of music icon Zubeen Garg, accusing the state government of failing to ensure justice. Addressing reporters in Doboka yesterday night, Gogoi also criticised what he described as the Chief Minister’s reliance on communal politics to protect his political position.

“Since the tragic passing of Zubeen Garg, the people of Assam have no tolerance for divisive communal politics. Yet, the Chief Minister continues to play the Hindu-Muslim card, failing to fulfil even previous promises he made to the public,” Gogoi said.

Allegations of Bias and Political Interference

Gogoi raised questions over the credibility of the investigation process, suggesting that the Chief Minister’s lack of faith in the procedure is evident. He alleged that certain individuals were being deliberately shielded from legal action due to their connections, including the CM’s wife and businessman Abhimanyu Talukdar.

The AJP chief also criticised the decision to let off industrialist Tarsame Mittal, linked to economic irregularities, questioning why proper scrutiny was not conducted. “It seems the SIT and the CM are selectively filing chargesheets, targeting some while protecting others,” he remarked.

Call for Justice and Accountability

Gogoi further criticised attempts to deflect responsibility onto others, stating that both the public and opposition parties are demanding a CBI investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death. He emphasised that powerful political circles are attempting to shield themselves despite public outcry.

Message to Ajmal

On a separate note, Gogoi addressed Badruddin Ajmal, referring to him as the B team of the BJP, urging him to prioritise his business interests over political maneuvering. “If you wish to conduct business, do so—but stay away from politics,” he stated, warning against the BJP’s attempts to exploit political games.