Community-Based Ecotourism Initiative Barak River Safari Opens for Tourists

The Barak River Safari, the second community-based ecotourism initiative in Assam’s Barak Valley was inaugurated by MLA Kaushik Rai at the inaugural event in Jirimukh under Lakhipur Forest Range.

Kaushik Rai expressed his thoughts on the importance of community-based ecotourism which benefits both community and the forest.

The Barak River Safari is now open for tourists for booking at www.visitBorail.org or over a phone call at +91 6901-954091.

The safari started from Lakhipur Forest Range Office at 10 am on Saturday and took tourists to Jirimukh-the confluence of Jiri River and Barak River. The journey took almost an hour’s time.

The event was attended by various prominent officials from Cachar district and forest officials from Barak Valley divisions. The EDC members also got an opportunity to show case their cultural talents such as their expertise in bamboo dance in the opening ceremony.