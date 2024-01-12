Community Fishing Prohibited In Golaghat, Biswanath, Sec 144 Imposed

The order mentioned that the prohibitory measures were introduced after witnessing a growing trend of people in large numbers entering the Kaziranga National Park for community fishing from different parts of the state during Magh Bihu for the last few years. This leads to "disturbance of the sanctity of the National Park and may lead to possible law and order situation. Moreover, with overcrowding of people on national highway 715, traffic congestion is also likely to take place, in view of which the orders were issued.