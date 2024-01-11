Sec 144 Imposed In Kaliabor, Fishing Prohibited Across Kaziranga

The Kaliabor sub-division administration in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday announced the imposition of the prohibitory provisions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) ahead of Bhogali Bihu.
According to the information received, ahead of Magh Bihu, fishing activities at the beels across Kaziranga National Park and other water bodies nearby has been prohibited.
The accumulation of five or more people around water bodies in the region has been prohibited with the imposition of Section 144.
The decision was taken keeping in mind the need for the conservation of natural resources and biodiversity at the Kaziranga National Park.
As per sources, the provisions of Section 144 will be implemented across all areas coming under the Burhapahar forest range, along with at Potali Beel, Deusur, Ghorakati, Tunikati, and Deupani.
Although this will hinder people following Uruka traditions, the authorities have said that the measure was required with conservation top of the agenda.
People will not be allowed to carry out fishing activities in the above mentioned areas. The orders were issued by the office of the Kaliabor sub-divisional magistrate.