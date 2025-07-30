Complaint Filed Against Assam CM Over Post Featuring Pakistani News Channel

Social activist Gyanen Chakraborty has lodged a formal complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that a social media post by the Chief Minister poses a potential threat to the unity and integrity of the nation.

In the complaint, Chakraborty alleged that CM Sarma circulated videos of Pakistani news channels on his social media account that could be interpreted as undermining national integrity.

It may be mentioned that Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, shared a video clip from a Pakistani news channel on social media. Along with the video, he targeted Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi and wrote: “Our MP from Jorhat, in his speech in Parliament yesterday, indisputably proved that he is working in the interest of Pakistan. His secret visit to Pakistan and close ties with Pakistani institutions have made many things clear. Since his wife and two children hold foreign citizenship, he can leave India at any time. His actions have brought disgrace to Assam and betrayed the proud legacy of India and the trust of crores of Indians.”

The Chief Minister’s post has drawn sharp reactions, particularly because it comes at a time when Pakistani media content has been banned across India in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Sharing a video from a Pakistani news channel, despite the ongoing national sentiment and media restrictions, has been viewed as politically provocative.

Gyanen Chakraborty is a former Raijor Dal leader from Nalbari who later stepped down from the party to pursue independent social activism.