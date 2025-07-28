In Capital Blitz, CM Sarma Pitches Assam’s Progress, Projects & Vision to Top Ministers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and apprised him of the significant socio-economic progress made by the state in recent years. During the meeting, CM Sarma highlighted the near-saturation of major central welfare schemes in Assam and conveyed the people’s anticipation for the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to the state on September 8.

“It was a privilege to brief the Hon’ble Prime Minister about Assam’s notable strides across various socio-economic indicators. On behalf of the people of Assam, I extended a warm invitation for his upcoming visit, which will mark another milestone in our state’s development journey,” CM Sarma said in a statement following the meeting.

In a series of high-level engagements in the national capital, CM Sarma also met several Union Ministers to push forward Assam’s key developmental priorities.

The Chief Minister held a productive meeting with Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C.R. Paatil, where they discussed the strengthening and acceleration of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam. The mission, which aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections, has seen significant implementation across Assam’s rural areas.

Later, CM Sarma met Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, to discuss enhancing Coal India’s operations in Margherita, one of Assam’s key coal-producing regions. "We deliberated on making the operations more vibrant, robust, and productive. I am grateful to the Hon’ble Minister for his valuable insights and support,” the Chief Minister noted.

In another key meeting, Sarma extended a formal invitation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Assam and lay the foundation stone of the proposed Kanaklata Barua University in Gohpur. The university is envisioned as a tribute to Birangana Kanaklata Barua, one of Assam’s most revered freedom fighters, and is set to become a model of industry-oriented higher education in the region.

“The Kanaklata Barua University will be among the first institutions in the Northeast designed with a forward-looking academic approach. It will offer specialised programs in cutting-edge fields like Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and Robotics,” CM Sarma announced.

The Chief Minister’s visit to the capital comes ahead of a busy season of infrastructure launches and public events scheduled in the run-up to the Prime Minister’s September visit. The back-to-back meetings reflect Assam’s continued push for central support in transforming key sectors like education, mining, water supply, and digital innovation.

