Complaints Against ‘Satya’ News Portal for Allegedly Defaming Lumding MLA Shibu Mishra

A series of police complaints have been lodged against the digital news portal Satya and its journalist, Abhayab Bhuyan, across several police stations in Lumding constituency. The complaints were filed by the BJP mandal committees of Lanka, Rani Pukhuri, Kaki, and Lumding.

According to the complaints, on the night of September 5, a physical altercation took place in the region. Following the incident, journalist Abhayab Bhuyan published a report on the news portal Satya, alleging that Lumding MLA Shibu Mishra and his brother Animesh Mishra were involved in the matter.

The report triggered sharp reactions from BJP leaders and workers of Lumding constituency, they told the media, “An alcoholic person from Lumding allegedly accused MLA Shibu Mishra of hiring people to beat him up. His claim is baseless, and on the basis of this incident the news portal Satya published false news about Shibu Mishra. They want to defame him. That’s why we filed a complaint, whoever tries to defame our MLA should be punished.”

BJP members pointed out that the MLA Shibu Mishra and his brother have long been vocal in anti-drug campaigns, and recent awareness efforts through an NGO called Shally have, the duo has been actively working on awareness campaigns against narcotics, which has unsettled those involved in the illegal drug trade.

Party leaders accused those elements of orchestrating a smear campaign to discredit the MLA and potentially block his candidacy in the upcoming elections.

