Journalist Attacked, Robbed in Lumding; NHRC Writes to Assam DGP

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of reports that a journalist was brutally assaulted near Lumding Railway Institute in Assam on the night of September 7.

According to reports, journalist Sujit Sarkar, also known as Hari, was attacked by a group of nearly 20 men while returning home after work. The assailants allegedly beat him up and snatched his gold chain, mobile phone, watch, and even his motorcycle.

Police rushed to the spot soon after, rescued the injured journalist, and admitted him to Lumding Civil Hospital. Two people have been detained for questioning, and an FIR has been registered.

The NHRC observed that the incident raises serious concerns about human rights violations and has issued a notice to the Assam DGP, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Lumding Press Club and local citizens have strongly condemned the attack, demanding strict action against the culprits and better protection for journalists.

Police are investigating the case, though counter-allegations have also surfaced that the journalist may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident.

