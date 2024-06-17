Indian Railways Announces Compensation Package After Tragic Collision at Katihar Division

In response to the tragic collision between the 13174 Down Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express and a Goods train near Rangapani and Chatterhat station under the Katihar division of N.F. Railway today morning, Indian Railways has taken swift action. The incident, occurring approximately 10 km from New Jalpaiguri station at 08:55 hrs, resulted in significant disruptions and casualties.
The railway authorities have announced an ex-gratia compensation package: Rs. 10 lakhs for the next of kin of each deceased, Rs. 2,50,000 for those who sustained grievous injuries, and Rs. 50,000 for individuals with minor injuries.
Immediately upon receiving the news, an Accident Relief Medical team, accompanied by necessary equipment and personnel, was dispatched to the site. Senior officials from New Jalpaiguri and Katihar also rushed to oversee rescue operations. General Manager of N.F. Railway, Chetan Kr. Shrivastava, along with other senior officials, departed from Maligaon to assess the situation firsthand. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has departed from Delhi to supervise operations at the accident site.
As a consequence of the collision, four coaches from the rear of the Kanchanjungha Express and five wagons of the container train derailed, obstructing both Up and Down lines. Tragically, the incident claimed the lives of eight individuals, while nearly 25 others sustained injuries. All injured passengers are receiving necessary medical attention.
Despite the disruption, the unaffected portion of the Kanchanjungha Express has resumed its journey. Passengers onboard were provided with food packets and water bottles to alleviate any inconvenience.
To assist passengers and concerned individuals, helpline numbers have been circulated at all key stations along the affected route.
Furthermore, in response to the incident, Indian Railways has diverted 24 trains via the New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Junction, Bagdogra, and Aluabari Road route to minimize further disruptions:
19602 New Jalpaiguri - Udaipur City Weekly Express (17.06.24)
20503 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express (16.06.24)
12423 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express (16.06.24)
01666 Agartala - Rani Kamlapati Special train (16.06.24)
12377 Sealdah- New Alipurduar Padatik Express (16.06.24)
06105 Nagercoil Jn.- Dibrugarh Special (14.06.24)
20506 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (16.06.24)
12424 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (16.06.24)
22301 Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express (17.06.24)
12346 Guwahati- Howrah Saraighat Express (17.06.24)
12505 Kamakhya- Anand Vihar Northeast Express (17.06.24)
12510 Guwahati- Bengaluru Express (17.06.24)
22302 New Jalpaiguri- Howrah Vande Bharat Express (17.06.24)
15620 Kamakhya-Gaya Express (17.06.24)
15962 Dibrugarh- Howrah Kamrup Express (17.06.24)
15636 Guwahati- Okha Express (17.06.24)
15930 New Tinsukia- Tambaram Express (17.06.24)
13148 Bamanhat- Sealdah Uttar Banga Express (17.06.24)
22504 Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Express (17.06.24)
13142 New Alipurduar- Sealdah Teesta Torsa Express (17.06.24)
12344 Haldibari- Sealdah Darjeeling Mail (17.06.24)
12378 New Alipurduar- Sealdah Padatik Express (17.06.24)
15651 Guwahati- Jammu Tawi Lohit Express (17.06.24)
15658 Kamakhya- Delhi Brahmaputra Mail (17.06.24)
Indian Railways continues to work diligently to restore normalcy and ensure passenger safety in the wake of this tragic incident.