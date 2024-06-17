Indian Railways Announces Compensation Package After Tragic Collision at Katihar Division

Immediately upon receiving the news, an Accident Relief Medical team, accompanied by necessary equipment and personnel, was dispatched to the site. Senior officials from New Jalpaiguri and Katihar also rushed to oversee rescue operations. General Manager of N.F. Railway, Chetan Kr. Shrivastava, along with other senior officials, departed from Maligaon to assess the situation firsthand. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has departed from Delhi to supervise operations at the accident site.