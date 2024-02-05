Conflict Over Disputed Land Leaves 20 Injured In Assam's Borkhola

As many as 20 people were injured in a land-related clash that broke out between two sides of the Buribail region in Borkhala of Cachar district of Assam, stemming from a longstanding land dispute which took a violent turn on Sunday.
As per reports, the confrontation took place between Nizamuddin and Noor Ali, residents of Block III village of Buribail, who had a longstanding land dispute.
On September 27, last year, an eviction drive was carried out on 12 bighas of land at the direction of the court. The administration acting on court orders, evicted 15 families to allocate the land to Nizamuddin’s faction. After the orders from the court, he subsequently began cultivating vegetables on the disputed property.
But again on Sunday, there was a clash between both the parties with Nizamuddin and Noor Ali respectively, engaging in physical violence, wielding sticks and various sharp weapons, including sickles.
The Buribail region in Borkhala resembled a battlefield as the confrontation unfolded, leaving over 20 individuals injured. Some victims were in critical condition and were promptly rushed to Silchar Medical College for treatment.
Law enforcement intervened, and a police investigation is currently underway. Various weapons, including sickles, were seized from the scene.
Both factions have filed cases against each other in the aftermath of the violent clash, adding a legal dimension to the ongoing dispute.
The authorities are now working to bring a resolution to this volatile land conflict in Cachar.