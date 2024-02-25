Cong Leader Rana Goswami Steps Down as Upper Assam In-Charge

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Working President Rana Goswami on Sunday tendered his resignation quitting as the organizational in-charge of Upper Assam.
In his resignation letter to APCC Chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, Goswami cited “various political reasons” for his decision to quit the post.
This decision comes after Goswami held a meeting with his followers on Saturday night at his hometown Jorhat following rumours that the former MLA was planning to join the BJP or its ally Asom Gana Parishad, report said.
Goswami in his letter wrote, “I beg to state that unfortunately I am tendering my resignation as the organisational in-charge of Upper Assam including the districts Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Biswanath due to various political reasons."