Cong Spokesperson Romen Borthakur Quits Party Amidst Candidature Expectations

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), senior spokesperson Romen Chandra Borthakur, tendered his resignation from the party's primary membership on Thursday.
Borthakur's departure comes amidst heightened anticipation regarding his potential candidature for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections in the forthcoming elections. Additionally, he had expressed a strong interest in contesting from the Darrang-Udalguri region.
In a formal gesture, Borthakur forwarded his resignation letter to the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bhupen Borah, marking a clear shift in his political allegiance.
However, amid Borthakur's resignation, a new development emerged as he has received a show cause notice from the APCC. It has been alleged that Borthakur deliberately violated party discipline and engaged in activities detrimental to the party's interests. The notice, issued by APCC general secretary Bipul Gogoi, requires Borthakur to respond within three days, providing justification for his actions and explaining why disciplinary measures should not be taken against him.