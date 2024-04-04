Cong Spokesperson Romen Borthakur Quits Party Amidst Candidature Expectations

However, amid Borthakur's resignation, a new development emerged as he has received a show cause notice from the APCC. It has been alleged that Borthakur deliberately violated party discipline and engaged in activities detrimental to the party's interests. The notice, issued by APCC general secretary Bipul Gogoi, requires Borthakur to respond within three days, providing justification for his actions and explaining why disciplinary measures should not be taken against him.