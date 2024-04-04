Congress Leader Gourav Vallabh Resigns, Says 'Party Directionless'

He criticized the Congress party for deviating from its fundamental principles, alleging, "These days the party is moving in the wrong direction. On one hand, we talk about the caste-based census and on the other hand, the party seems to oppose the entire Hindu society. This style of working gives a misleading message to the public that the party is a supporter of a particular religion only. This is against the basic principles of Congress."

He also alleged that the party's ground level has completely broken down, which is not at all understanding the aspirations of New India. “As a result, the party is neither coming into power nor able to play a strong role as an opposition. This disappoints a worker like me. Bridging the gap between senior leaders and grassroots workers is very difficult, which is essential politically," he added.

“Until a worker can directly suggest to their leader, any kind of positive change is not possible," the Congress spokesperson added.