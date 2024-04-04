Congress Leader Gourav Vallabh Resigns, Says 'Party Directionless'

In a massive setback for the Congress party, its spokesperson, Gourav Vallabh, has tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party on Thursday, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Sharing a two-page resignation letter addressed to party President Mallikarjun Kharge on ‘X’, Vallabh cited discomfort with the directionless trajectory of the Congress party as the reason for his departure.
He expressed, "I do not feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatana slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country. I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party."
Vallabh, who contested the Rajasthan assembly election from Udaipur constituency in 2023, faced defeat as the BJP candidate secured a significant victory with a margin exceeding 32,000 votes.
Reflecting on his journey, Vallabh noted his 2019 electoral debut in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur East, where he secured over 18,000 votes, landing in the third position.
He criticized the Congress party for deviating from its fundamental principles, alleging, "These days the party is moving in the wrong direction. On one hand, we talk about the caste-based census and on the other hand, the party seems to oppose the entire Hindu society. This style of working gives a misleading message to the public that the party is a supporter of a particular religion only. This is against the basic principles of Congress."
He also alleged that the party's ground level has completely broken down, which is not at all understanding the aspirations of New India. “As a result, the party is neither coming into power nor able to play a strong role as an opposition. This disappoints a worker like me. Bridging the gap between senior leaders and grassroots workers is very difficult, which is essential politically," he added.
“Until a worker can directly suggest to their leader, any kind of positive change is not possible," the Congress spokesperson added.
Furthermore, he accused the party of adopting an antagonistic stance towards wealth creators, stating, "Congress's stand on economic matters has always been to humiliate and abuse the wealth creators of the country."
"Today we have turned against those economic liberalisation, privatization and globalization (LPG) policies for which the world has given us full credit for implementing in the country. Is it wrong to earn money by doing business in our country?" he said.
"Sir, when I joined the party, my only aim was to use my ability and capability in economic matters in the interest of the country. We may not be in power, but we could have presented the party's economic policy-making in the national interest in a better way in our manifesto and elsewhere. But, this effort was not made at the party level, which is no less than a suffocation for a person with knowledgeable about economic matters like me," he added.