J&K: 2 Terrorists, 1 Carrying Press Card, Killed in Encounter

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Rainawari area, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Rainawari area of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital around midnight following a cordon and search operation in the old city, a police official said.



He said two militants were killed in the brief gunbattle.



Inspector General of Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militants was carrying a 'press card', a PTI report said.



"One of the killed categorised local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media," Kumar tweeted.



According to the card, Rayees Ahmad Bhat, the slain ultra, was editor in chief of Valley Media Service, an unknown news gathering agency, the report stated.

Commenting further, the Kashmir zone police said the terrorist carrying a media card was identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat, who was earlier a journalist. He used to run an online news portal 'Valley News Service' in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

He had terrorist ranks in 2021, the police said, adding two FIRs are already registered against him for terror crimes.

The second killed terrorist was identified as Hilal Ah Rah of Bijbehara, a 'C' categorised terrorist, said Kashmir zone police.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were also recovered, added the police.

