Congress Accuses Assam CM of Corruption and Eroding Assamese Identity

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Friday accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of eroding the state’s political and cultural core, alleging widespread corruption and weakening of Assamese identity under his administration.

Speaking in Guwahati, Khera said Assam’s image, once defined by its tea, culture, and harmony, had been overshadowed by issues such as drugs, cattle smuggling, and corruption.

“Even the meaning of ABCD has changed,” he remarked, highlighting a perceived decline in the state’s cultural and moral fabric.

Khera claimed the BJP-led government had neglected longstanding demands of tea garden workers and accused the Chief Minister of “misusing power instead of solving people’s problems.”

He further alleged that non-residents were being brought into Assam to influence the upcoming Assembly elections, warning that buses and trains could be mobilized, posing a “direct threat to indigenous Assamese identity.”

Framing the moment as a political turning point, the Congress leader urged voters to act before “it’s too late” to protect Assam’s democratic and political character. Khera also promoted Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi as a representative of a generational shift, recalling the development-focused tenure of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

Taking aim at the Chief Minister’s use of state agencies, Khera said Sarma “cannot move freely” without the backing of the police and the Election Commission. He also alleged that tribal land was being diverted to corporate entities, including Adani and Ambani, and demanded full disclosure of wealth accumulated by Sarma’s family over the past five to seven years.

Khera further criticized Sarma’s political trajectory, questioning how earlier cases involving him were “magically cleared” after he joined the BJP. “This is classic washing-machine politics,” he said, accusing the Chief Minister of benefiting from legal and administrative leniency.

