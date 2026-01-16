Congress Alleges Vote Chori In Assam During The SR Exercise

Congress has questioned the ongoing SR (Special Revision) of the electoral roll of Assam in the wake of the Assembly election. In a press conference held today, the president of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, Mira Borthakur Goswami, has flagged anomalies in the process.

Mrs Borthakur claims that she has solid evidence against the anomalies in the SR process. “Some voters declared dead by the election commission in SR are in reality alive. This has been the norm in some polling stations of Biswanath district, Borkhetri, as well as in Guwahati.” Mira Borthakur Goswami claimed, showing the electoral roll as her evidence.

She also added that the electoral roll has secured the names of some migrated individuals. “In Biswanath district, over 100 people who are alive are shown as dead”—She alleged.

“Polling booths having fewer BJP supporters see deletion of people from the revised electoral roll coupled with addition of bogus voters”—she added.

Levelling sharp criticism, Mrs Borthakur said that BLAs of Congress face a tough time as the complaints raised by them are ignored totally ignored.

“Some of the BLOs are working as the BJP’s agents,—she added.

“BJP should try to win on the basis of its performance card, not indulging in ‘Vote Chori’”—Mira Borthakur Goswami remarked.

Commenting on the recent report of Vote Vibes, which conducted a mood survey prior to the assembly elections, she said that the report highlights the correct manifestation of the mood of people.

The survey showed that Gaurav Gogoi is more popular than Himanta Biswa Sarma amongst young male voters in the age group 18-24 years.

Mrs Borthakur also claims that Congress will form the government in 2026 under Gaurav Gogoi’s leadership.

