Congress Appoints Manoj Chauhan as Co-Incharge of Assam

The Congress Party has appointed AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan as the new Co-incharge of Assam, following his previous role overseeing the party's operations in Haryana during the recent assembly elections.
This strategic appointment comes as the party aims to strengthen its foothold in the northeastern state ahead of upcoming political challenges.
Manoj Chauhan, hailing from Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh, has garnered attention for his leadership qualities and commitment to the party. He was identified as a promising talent by Rahul Gandhi during a nationwide talent search aimed at young Congress leaders, highlighting the party's focus on youth engagement.
In an official notice from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary, announced the reassignment of work allocation for several AICC secretaries. Alongside Chauhan's new assignment to Assam, Jitendra Baghel has been reassigned from Assam to Haryana.
The Congress leadership has urged all concerned to implement these changes promptly, signalling a proactive approach in preparing for the political landscape in both states.