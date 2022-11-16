Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Challenges Assam CM For 2024 Polls

The President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bhupen Borah on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to face him in the 2024 general elections.

Putting up the challenge to the Assam CM, Borah said that he would contest from whichever constituency CM Sarma chose to contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Assam Congress chief also challenged the CM Sarma to contest against him from the Jalukbari constituency for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly polls.

Bhupen Borah further claimed that Congress will stand to be a barrier for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in his own Jalukbari constituency.

It may be noted that legislative assembly elections in Assam are set to take place in the month of March or April in 2026, dates for which are not finalized yet.

Moreover, general elections across the country are set to take place in 2024 to elect members for the 18th Lok Sabha.