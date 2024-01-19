Congress Blames Assam CM For Angkita Dutta Issue

Congress General Secretary in Charge of Communication, Jairam Ramesh, squarely pointed fingers at state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, holding him responsible for exacerbating the Angkita Dutta issue.
As Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra commences in Assam today, former Assam Youth Congress President Angkita Dutta is staging a protest, urging justice from the Congress leader regarding her allegations of sexual assault by another party member.
During a press conference on Thursday, the Congress MP stated that he had engaged in multiple conversations with Angkita Dutta after she brought forth serious harassment allegations against National Youth Congress President Srinivas BV.
"I have spoken to Angkita Dutta multiple times. She also came to my home. The reality is that this issue could be resolved. Both of them, our Youth Congress President (Srinivas BV) and Angkita, are very emotional people. I spoke to both of them. I tried to resolve the issue and get justice... But Assam CM did not let it happen," expressed Ramesh.
He further mentioned that all necessary actions would be taken, asserting, "The matter is in the Supreme Court right now. The inquiry has been done. And all necessary action would be taken. But the Assam CM has made matters worse," he added.
Angkita, once the head of Assam's Youth Congress, faced expulsion from the party last year. In her speech on Thursday, she announced her intention to submit a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi, seeking justice.
"I have been in exile for the past 10 months. At that time, I sought justice, but I was suspended from the party. In the last 10 months, I have not joined any party. I was not in Congress, but I worked to strengthen the Congress party. Now people are coming out with me. I will submit a memorandum, and we want justice. When he (Rahul Gandhi) reached at Amguri and Assam, I believed that I would also get Nyay. I am hopeful that he (Rahul Gandhi) will give me Nyay," she said.
"I come out to seek Nyay (Justice). He has given me a ray of hope. When he started Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, I also saw a ray of hope that I would get Nyay," she added.
Meanwhile, the fifth day of Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed on Thursday from Nagaland's Tuli to Jorhat in Assam. Rahul Gandhi, addressing the people, remarked that perhaps the most corrupt government in India operates in Assam.