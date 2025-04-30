Congress Blasts ‘Dirty Tricks’ Campaign After Gaurav Gogoi’s Image Morphed to Show Pakistan Visit

Senior Congress spokesperson Rituparna Konwar has strongly condemned what he described as the BJP’s "eco-system of propaganda," alleging that a deliberately edited photograph of MP Gaurav Gogoi and his family is being circulated to falsely claim their presence at the India-Pakistan Attari border.

Konwar claimed that a photo originally taken on June 17, 2019, within the premises of the Indian Parliament during a session, has been morphed to appear as if it was taken at the India-Pakistan border. He accused the BJP's digital machinery of distorting reality in an attempt to create a negative narrative around the Congress MP.

The controversy erupted shortly after Diganta Kalita, an MLA close to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, shared a detailed post on April 28, 2025, on social media about Gogoi’s alleged visit to Pakistan. The post was taken down within an hour, reportedly under pressure, but was followed by the circulation of the doctored image.

"This is not just limited to speeches by ministers or MLAs," said Konwar. "Even people hired for Rs 1500 a month are working round the clock to spread falsehoods, morphing images to portray MP Gogoi negatively in front of the people of Assam. Their sole aim is to destroy the love, trust, and belief that people have in him."

He called the entire campaign a classic case of “Negative Perception Management,” where opposition leaders are targeted through manipulated media to damage their image among the public.

The Congress party, Konwar added, is consulting legal experts to consider taking appropriate action against Diganta Kalita for his role in the matter. "We are also identifying others involved in spreading such fake content and may take similar legal steps against them," he stated, while expressing skepticism that Assam Police—under the current Chief Minister—would take any real action.

Nevertheless, Konwar emphasized the Congress’s belief in democratic processes and urged the public to stay vigilant against such misleading propaganda. He concluded with a warning: “Today it is Gaurav Gogoi, tomorrow it could be you or your family—facing a similar smear campaign through doctored photos.”

He also shared both the original and morphed versions of the image to highlight the manipulation.

