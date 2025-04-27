Assam on Edge as CM Sarma, Gaurav Gogoi Exchange Fiery Allegations

A major political storm is brewing in Assam as Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engage in a fierce exchange of allegations centered around accusations of foreign links and questions of citizenship.

Taking to X, Gogoi challenged the Chief Minister with a series of pointed questions, asking whether he would resign if unable to prove allegations against Gogoi and his wife, whether he would answer queries about his own family, and whether the state police would act against the coal mafia allegedly operating with impunity.

Responding with equal force, Chief Minister Sarma categorically denied any Pakistani connection to his family, affirming that all members, including his wife and children, are Indian citizens and have never accepted financial support from Pakistan. CM Sarma further warned that substantive evidence linking Gogoi to Pakistan would be made public on September 10, 2025.

Earlier, Without naming Gogoi directly during a media interaction, CM Sarma escalated his attack by questioning Gogoi’s alleged stay in Pakistan, raising concerns about his wife’s association with a Pakistani NGO, and claiming that Gogoi’s two children are not Indian citizens—a development he termed “embarrassing” for the legacy of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

Reaffirming his commitment to transparency, CM Sarma promised to produce proof to substantiate his claims, while also announcing a statewide drive to identify individuals using Aadhaar cards without being listed in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).