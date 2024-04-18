Congress Booth Camp Vandalized by Miscreants in Assam's Jagiroad

Just a day before the voting for the Lok Sabha Polls in Assam, a Congress booth camp was allegedly vandalized by unidentified miscreants in Jagiroad.
As per reports, miscreants destroyed the Baghjap Mandal Congress election campaign office on Wednesday night, tearing off the banners and posters.
The miscreants also tore off the banners of Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi, sources said.
The incident has sparked sharp reactions from the party workers, who alleged that the act was a move by the opposition who fear the Congress’s coming to power.