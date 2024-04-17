1st Phase of LS Polls in Assam: Complete Deets Here

The vibrant campaigning for the inaugural phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam, slated for April 19, wrapped up on Wednesday. This pivotal phase holds the destiny of 35 candidates in its balance, comprising notable figures like two Rajya Sabha MPs, three Lok Sabha MPs, and an MLA.
The spotlight falls on five constituencies: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Sonitpur, and Lakhimpur.
Notably, Kaziranga emerges as the biggest Lok Sabha constituency in the first phase in terms of voters.
Here are the Phase-I Electorate and Polling Station Details for the Parliamentary Constituencies
Parliamentary Constituency: Kaziranga
Total Assembly Constituencies: 10
Total Polling Stations: 2357
Total Electors:
General: 1028420 (Male: 515,512, Female: 513,876, Third Gender: 32)
Service: 1023001 (Male: 509,283, Female: 513,704, Third Gender: 14)
Total Electors (General + Service): 2053805
Parliamentary Constituency: Sonitpur
Total Assembly Constituencies: 11
Total Polling Stations: 1878
Total Electors:
General: 817,734 (Male: 408,498, Female: 409,109, Third Gender: 127)
Service: 827,163 (Male: 412,875, Female: 414,265, Third Gender: 23)
Total Electors (General + Service): 1638992
Parliamentary Constituency: Lakhimpur
Total Assembly Constituencies: 12
Total Polling Stations: 1775
Total Electors:
General: 789,517 (Male: 394,865, Female: 394,567, Third Gender: 85)
Service: 796,494 (Male: 397,945, Female: 398,532, Third Gender: 17)
Total Electors (General + Service): 1580500
Parliamentary Constituency: Dibrugarh
Total Assembly Constituencies: 13
Total Polling Stations: 1923
Total Electors:
General: 812,311 (Male: 405,315, Female: 406,724, Third Gender: 272)
Service: 853,076 (Male: 425,123, Female: 426,950, Third Gender: 3)
Total Electors (General + Service): 1661998
Parliamentary Constituency: Jorhat
Total Assembly Constituencies: 14
Total Polling Stations: 2068
Total Electors:
General: 854,583 (Male: 427,291, Female: 427,974, Third Gender: 318)
Service: 884,778 (Male: 442,275, Female: 442,481, Third Gender: 22)
Total Electors (General + Service): 1732944
Total Assembly Constituencies: 48
Total Polling Stations: 10,001
Total Electors:
General: 4302565 (Male: 2,150,441, Female: 2147270, Third Gender: 834)
Service: 4393512 (Male: 2,187,501, Female: 2196932, Third Gender: 79)
Total Electors (General + Service): 8668239
These detailed statistics provide a comprehensive view of the electorate and polling station distribution across various parliamentary constituencies in Phase-I of the upcoming elections.