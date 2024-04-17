Lok Sabha 2024

1st Phase of LS Polls in Assam: Complete Deets Here

These detailed statistics provide a comprehensive view of the electorate and polling station distribution across various parliamentary constituencies in Phase-I of the upcoming elections.
1st Phase of LS Polls in Assam: Complete Deets Here
1st Phase of LS Polls in Assam: Complete Deets Here
Pratidin Time

The vibrant campaigning for the inaugural phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam, slated for April 19, wrapped up on Wednesday. This pivotal phase holds the destiny of 35 candidates in its balance, comprising notable figures like two Rajya Sabha MPs, three Lok Sabha MPs, and an MLA.

The spotlight falls on five constituencies: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Sonitpur, and Lakhimpur.

Notably, Kaziranga emerges as the biggest Lok Sabha constituency in the first phase in terms of voters.

Here are the Phase-I Electorate and Polling Station Details for the Parliamentary Constituencies

Parliamentary Constituency: Kaziranga

Total Assembly Constituencies: 10

Total Polling Stations: 2357

Total Electors:

General: 1028420 (Male: 515,512, Female: 513,876, Third Gender: 32)

Service: 1023001 (Male: 509,283, Female: 513,704, Third Gender: 14)

Total Electors (General + Service): 2053805

Parliamentary Constituency: Sonitpur

Total Assembly Constituencies: 11

Total Polling Stations: 1878

Total Electors:

General: 817,734 (Male: 408,498, Female: 409,109, Third Gender: 127)

Service: 827,163 (Male: 412,875, Female: 414,265, Third Gender: 23)

Total Electors (General + Service): 1638992

Parliamentary Constituency: Lakhimpur

Total Assembly Constituencies: 12

Total Polling Stations: 1775

Total Electors:

General: 789,517 (Male: 394,865, Female: 394,567, Third Gender: 85)

Service: 796,494 (Male: 397,945, Female: 398,532, Third Gender: 17)

Total Electors (General + Service): 1580500

Parliamentary Constituency: Dibrugarh

Total Assembly Constituencies: 13

Total Polling Stations: 1923

Total Electors:

General: 812,311 (Male: 405,315, Female: 406,724, Third Gender: 272)

Service: 853,076 (Male: 425,123, Female: 426,950, Third Gender: 3)

Total Electors (General + Service): 1661998

Parliamentary Constituency: Jorhat

Total Assembly Constituencies: 14

Total Polling Stations: 2068

Total Electors:

General: 854,583 (Male: 427,291, Female: 427,974, Third Gender: 318)

Service: 884,778 (Male: 442,275, Female: 442,481, Third Gender: 22)

Total Electors (General + Service): 1732944

Total Assembly Constituencies: 48

Total Polling Stations: 10,001

Total Electors:

General: 4302565 (Male: 2,150,441, Female: 2147270, Third Gender: 834)

Service: 4393512 (Male: 2,187,501, Female: 2196932, Third Gender: 79)

Total Electors (General + Service): 8668239

These detailed statistics provide a comprehensive view of the electorate and polling station distribution across various parliamentary constituencies in Phase-I of the upcoming elections.

1st Phase of LS Polls in Assam: Complete Deets Here
Meghalaya Gears Up For Lok Sabha Elections Amidst Unique Challenges
2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Assam Polls

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.

X
lok-sabha-2024>>lok-sabha-2024/1st-phase-of-ls-polls-in-assam-complete-deets-here
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com