Congress Faces Major Setback as Three State Leaders Resign, Likely to Join BJP

In a significant blow to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), three prominent leaders, Gaurav Somani, Manas Bora, and Kishore Bhattacharya, have tendered their resignations from the party on March 30.
Gaurav Somani, who served as the Secretary of the State Congress and President of All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) Assam unit, cited dissatisfaction with the current leadership as a primary reason for his departure. His resignation letter highlighted concerns over the leadership's inability to address pressing issues facing the state effectively. Somani, a dedicated Congress member since 1999, expressed dismay over internal conflicts and power struggles within the party.
Manas Bora, son of former Congress minister Akon Bora, also stepped down from his position as the General Secretary of APCC. His resignation, addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, hinted at his intention to explore new avenues for serving the people of Assam. Speculation arises that Bora will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with an announcement expected soon.
Bora's departure underscores a trend of senior leaders defecting to other parties due to irreconcilable differences with the party high command.
The series of resignations reflect growing disillusionment within the Congress ranks and may signify a shifting political landscape in Assam, with the BJP poised to gain from the disarray within its rival's camp.