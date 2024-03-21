Senior Assam Congress Leader Sailen Bora Resigns From Party

In yet another jolt to the Assam Congress, senior party leader Sailen Bora resigned on Thursday.
Sailen Bora held the post of the Executive and Primary member of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). He was the general secretary of the Assam Congress for 20 years. He was currently serving as a member of the Congress Working Committee.
According to reports, Sailen Bora submitted his resignation letter to APCC Chief Bhupen Borah through an email on Wednesday.
In his resignation, Bora wrote, “I am resigning from the Executive and Primary membership of APCC effective from tomorrow dated 21st March 2024.”