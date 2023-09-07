Congress Faces Police Resistance During 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Anniversary Celebration In Guwahati

Tension gripped Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati after a rally was held outside the gate of the building to celebrate the anniversary of the launch of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.
In a bid to celebrate the anniversary of launch of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ a special function was organized by the Guwahati City District Congress Committee at Rajiv Bhawan on Thursday.
Several Congress leaders and workers were present at the function including Abdul Khaleque, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, and Debabrata Saikia,.
However, the celebration turned sour when the party members tried to hold a rally outside the Rajiv Bhawan to mark the occasion.
According to sources, the police stopped them at the main gate and erected barricades to prevent them from proceeding further.
It is to be mentioned that the function included a cultural program featuring folk dances of Assam.