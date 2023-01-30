5-Month Long Bharat Jodo Yatra Culminates in Srinagar

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi culminated in Srinagar on Monday amid heavy snowfall.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the National flag at the party office in Srinagar. The tricolour was hoisted in the presence of party MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi while addressing the gathering at the concluding function of the yatra said, “Security people had told me to go to Kashmir in a vehicle and not on foot. Few days back, the administration told me that if I go on foot, grenade would be hurled at me. I thought to give an opportunity to those who hate me, to change colour of my white t-shirt to red.”

Rahul Gandhi further narrated a story of four children whom he met during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and said that they were beggars who did not wear sweaters and shivering in winters, inspired him not to do the same during the yatra.