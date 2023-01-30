5-Month Long Bharat Jodo Yatra Culminates in Srinagar

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi culminated in Srinagar on Monday amid heavy snowfall.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the National flag at the party office in Srinagar. The tricolour was hoisted in the presence of party MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi while addressing the gathering at the concluding function of the yatra said, “Security people had told me to go to Kashmir in a vehicle and not on foot. Few days back, the administration told me that if I go on foot, grenade would be hurled at me. I thought to give an opportunity to those who hate me, to change colour of my white t-shirt to red.”
Rahul Gandhi further narrated a story of four children whom he met during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and said that they were beggars who did not wear sweaters and shivering in winters, inspired him not to do the same during the yatra.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while addressing the crowd in the closing ceremony of the foot-march said, “My brother walked for about five months from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir. Wherever they went, people came out for them. The reason is that there still remains a passion in this country-for the county, for this land, for its diversity that resides in hearts of all Indians.”
“When my brother was coming to Kashmir, he sent a message to my mother. He said he has a unique feeling of going home. He said his family members are waiting for him,” Vadra further said.
It may be mentioned that, the yatra led by Rahul Gandhi started in Kanyakumari on September 7 last year. The foot-march was 3,570 kilometres long and stretched for over 150 days.