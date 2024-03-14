Congress Faces Potential Single-Digit Seat Loss In Assam as BJP Cheers

In a scathing critique of the Congress' selection of Lok Sabha candidates in Assam, the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly, Numal Momin, expressed satisfaction on Wednesday, asserting that the ruling BJP viewed the list favorably, anticipating a significant setback for the grand old party in the state, potentially reducing its national seat count to single digits.
Addressing the issue, Momin remarked, “We were very happy seeing the Congress list for Assam, as we can now say with full conviction that they wouldn't win a single seat in the state. I fear that the Congress might even fail to win a single Lok Sabha seat in the entire Northeast region. Such is the prevailing state of the Congress that one wouldn't be surprised if its tally of seats across the country came down to a single digit. I doubt if the Congress has ever been in a similar state before."
Drawing parallels with Mahatma Gandhi's post-independence vision of dissolving the Congress and forming a new political entity, Momin asserted that Rahul Gandhi's leadership seemed to be inadvertently fulfilling Gandhi's vision, lamenting the impending demise of the Congress and its adverse impact on democracy. He emphasized the crucial role of a robust opposition in fortifying democracy.
Further disparaging the Congress, Momin highlighted the BJP's dual responsibility of governing and opposition in the absence of a formidable Congress.
"The Congress, today, are in dire straits and they only have themselves to blame. They don't have a leader and also lack vision and ambition. They undertook a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and are now in the middle of a 'Nyay Yatra'. They appear confused as to what yatra to undertake," the Deputy Speaker said.
Their current state reflects their failure to assess the aspirations of the people and lay out a broad roadmap or vision for the country. They have literally dragged their party to the point of destruction," he added.